Lightning kills three in Kishoreganj, Mymensingh

Three people including two minor children were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Mymensingh, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: A person was killed and his brother injured by lightning strike in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Din Islam, 24, son of Abdul Awal, a resident of Kamarkuna Village in the upazila.

The injured is Khairul Islam, 27, elder brother of the deceased.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck on them in the afternoon while they took shelter in a veranda during rain, which left Din Islam dead on the spot and Khairul injured.

Officer-in-Charge of Pakundia Police Station Md Sarowar Jahan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two madrasa students were killed by lightning strike in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Safa Mariam, 9, daughter of Shohag Mia, a resident of Mohona Village; and Mansura Meem, 9, daughter of Azharul Islam, a resident of Panashail Village in the upazila. Both were the students of Darul Ulum Hussainiya Madrasa.

According to locals, thunderbolt struck on the two children when they were playing beside the madrasa in the afternoon.

Safa Mariam died on the spot while Mansura Meem died after being taken to Bhaluka Hospital.











