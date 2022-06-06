Coordinated efforts of dev partners stressed to tackle challenges



Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain, as chief guest, speaking at a training workshp on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 10 special creative initiatives in the city on Saturday.

KHULNA, June 5: A divisional training workshop on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 10 special creative initiatives was held in the city on Saturday.

Khulna divisional office organised the training workshop in cooperation with the Prime Minister's Office; Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain, addressed it as chief guest.

Speaking at the workshop Md Ismail Hossain said, PM's 10 special innovative innitiatives were taken to build Bangladesh as a developed country by 2041, side by side to achive challenge of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Coordinated efforts by development partners will help face challenges, he said, adding that proper identification of field-level problems on the basis of participants' views through workshop can help play an effective role for taking an action plan.

The chief guest said, the United Nations (UN) has started implementing SDGs since 2016. Of the 17 SDGs, 11 were proposed by Bangladesh.

Actually the PM's Special 10 initiatives and SDGs are tied in a single string, he said, adding that the country witnessed remarkable development through implementation of these initiatives.

Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner (KMP) Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Additional Divisional Commissioner (Rev) Md Shahedul Islam, administrator of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid and Principal of Government Brozolal College Professor Sharif Md Atiquzzaman, addressed the workshop as special guests with Additional Divisional Commissioner (Development) Md Abdur Rashid in the chair.

Magura Deputy Commissioner Dr Ashraful Alam and Project Director of Khulna Administrative Convention Centre Abu Sayed Md Monjur Alam presented a keynote paper on the special innovative initiatives.

Later on, ten participants group presented recommendations focusing on problems and challenges during implementation of the special initiatives.

The ten initiatives are: Palli Sanchoy Bank, Ashrayan Project, Digital Dangladesh, Education Assistance Programme, Door-to-door electricity, Community Clinic and Mental Health, Social Safetynet Programme, Expansion of Investment and Safety on Environment.











