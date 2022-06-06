Video
Monday, 6 June, 2022
3 killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 323

WASHINGTON, June 5:Three people were killed and 11 others wounded on Saturday after multiple shooters opened fire into a crowd in the US city of Philadelphia, according to police.
The shooting took place on a busy street known for its nightlife.
Police Inspector D. F. Pace told reporters that two men and a woman had been killed, adding that officers responding to the incident "observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd."
"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said.
He said that "numerous" officers were already on the scene when the first shots were heard, describing it as a "standard deployment" for the area on summer weekend nights.
A responding officer fired at one of the shooters, who dropped his gun and fled, though it was unclear whether the man was hit, Pace said.    -AFP


