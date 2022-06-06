Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London



Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Photo : AP

Singer Ed Sheeran and more than 100 "national treasures" ranging from former soccer player Gary Lineker to children's TV puppet Basil Brush will join military bands, performers and dancers in the parade through the capital.

The procession, which will follow a similar route the 96-year-old took on her coronation day in 1953, aims to evoke the different decades of her record-breaking reign.

There were will also be a series of "Big Jubilee Lunches" across Britain, with an estimated 16,000 street parties, and some 600 also being held across the globe, including in Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, Japan and South Africa.

The final day of festivities comes after her son and heir Prince Charles, 73, paid a personal tribute to his mother at a glittering pop concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night. -REUTERS













