Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:15 PM
Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Photo : AP

London, June 5:  Britain's four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne conclude on Sunday with a pageant through central London, and with tens of thousands of people expected to take part in nationwide street parties.
Singer Ed Sheeran and more than 100 "national treasures" ranging from former soccer player Gary Lineker to children's TV puppet Basil Brush will join military bands, performers and dancers in the parade through the capital.
The procession, which will follow a similar route the 96-year-old took on her coronation day in 1953, aims to evoke the different decades of her record-breaking reign.
There were will also be a series of "Big Jubilee Lunches" across Britain, with an estimated 16,000 street parties, and some 600 also being held across the globe, including in Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, Japan and South Africa.
The final day of festivities comes after her son and heir Prince Charles, 73, paid a personal tribute to his mother at a glittering pop concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night.    -REUTERS


