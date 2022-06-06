Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Inexperienced Italy hold Germany in Nations League

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

(From L) Italy's midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, Italy's midfielder Sandro Tonali, Italy's forward Wilfried Gnonto and Italy's midfielder Bryan Cristante celebrate after Pellegrini opened the scoring during the UEFA Nations League - League A, Group 3 first leg football match between Italy and Germany on June 4, 2022 at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna. photo: AFP

(From L) Italy's midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, Italy's midfielder Sandro Tonali, Italy's forward Wilfried Gnonto and Italy's midfielder Bryan Cristante celebrate after Pellegrini opened the scoring during the UEFA Nations League - League A, Group 3 first leg football match between Italy and Germany on June 4, 2022 at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna. photo: AFP

BOLOGNA, JUNE 5: Germany needed a Joshua Kimmich equaliser as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with a much-changed Italy team in the UEFA Nations League in Bologna on Saturday.
Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini gave the European champions the lead 20 minutes from time at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium only for Kimmich to strike at the other end shortly after.
The stalemate in League A, Group 3 came after England suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away in Hungary in the same section earlier on Saturday.
Germany play England in Munich on Tuesday while Italy -- looking to move on following their failure to qualify for the World Cup -- host Hungary before travelling to face Gareth Southgate's side in Wolverhampton next weekend.
Roberto Mancini's team had already been in England on Wednesday, losing 3-0 to Argentina at Wembley in the first Finalissima, the encounter between the European champions and the winners of the Copa America.
Italy's line-up here showed 10 changes from that game, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the only player to keep his place in Mancini's starting XI.
"We were playing against a great team and we matched them," Mancini, who handed debuts to several players, told broadcaster RAI.
"We have good young players so I am playing them and hopefully they will improve together."
Davide Frattesi was among those brought into the side as the 22-year-old Sassuolo midfielder made his debut.
His Sassuolo teammate Gianluca Scamacca, who had come off the bench against Argentina, came closest to opening the scoring in the first half against Germany as he struck the post with a low drive from range 10 minutes before the interval.
Serge Gnabry blazed over at the other end and it took the second-half introduction of a teenage debutant for the hosts to really bring the game to life.
The 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto was sent on in the 65th minute in place of Matteo Politano and five minutes later he whipped in a superb ball from the right for Pellegrini to finish first-time. Gnonto left Inter Milan last year to join FC Zurich and scored eight times as they won this season's Swiss title.
However Germany were back level in the 73rd minute as the home defence failed to clear Jonas Hofmann's ball into the middle and Bayern Munich playmaker Kimmich fired in.    - AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil don't need Neymar magic to win, says manager Tite
Inexperienced Italy hold Germany in Nations League
SLC hires two separate analysts for white and red ball matches
Root stars as England beat New Zealand in 1st Test
Root reveals how his England captaincy became 'unhealthy'
Walton-DRU Summer Games beginning on Tuesday
Manik interim coach of Mohammedan
Tamim Iqbal to bat for Robi as brand ambassador


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft