Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SLC hires two separate analysts for white and red ball matches

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board will hire the services of two different experienced computer analysts for the upcoming national matches against the visiting Australian team, it is learnt.
According to the sources in the SLC, Prad Navaratnam will be the analyst for the white ball matches (three T-20Is and five ODIs), whereas Shirantha Niroshana will manage the two Test matches.
Incidentally, Prad Navaratnam, who was a head of the Brain Centre and had resigned to move to Australia has now returned as a Lead Analyst for the National Team for the white ball games.
In the meantime, India's Sridharan Sriram has reached Colombo to join the Australian team as its support staff.
Australian players have in Sri Lanka from different destinations in batches.   
Sri Lanka's former batter and wicketkeeper Upul Fernando (now settled in Australia), who has played over 150 First Class matches, will bring Melbourne West Cricket Academy U-16 team to Sri Lanka.
On their 12-day tour from June 25, the players will also have their parents on this tour, it is confirmed by Upul Fernando.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil don't need Neymar magic to win, says manager Tite
Inexperienced Italy hold Germany in Nations League
SLC hires two separate analysts for white and red ball matches
Root stars as England beat New Zealand in 1st Test
Root reveals how his England captaincy became 'unhealthy'
Walton-DRU Summer Games beginning on Tuesday
Manik interim coach of Mohammedan
Tamim Iqbal to bat for Robi as brand ambassador


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft