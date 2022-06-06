Video
Monday, 6 June, 2022
Walton-DRU Summer Games beginning on Tuesday

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253
Sports Reporter

With the participation of more than DRU 500 members and their family members, the Walton-DRU Summer Games is beginning on Tuesday. The games will start with the Chess meet.
A total of 27 sporting events were included in the Summer Games. Besides the DRU members, their family members will also be able to participate and enjoy the games.
The top point holder will be the awarded sports person of the games. The champions of each event will achieve four points, runner-up three, third place holder two and fourth place holder will get one point.
The player registration was already done and the players were eagerly waiting to play in their desired events.
Before the games, a press briefing held in this regard at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of DRU on Sunday. There, DRU president Nazrul Islam Mithu, general secretary Nurul Islam Hasib, sports secretary Maksuda Lisa, and sponsor Walton Group's Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn disclosed the details of the games to the media members.
Mr Iqbal said that the sponsor had decided to honour 10 senior members who would not be able to play the games due to age restrictions.







