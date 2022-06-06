

Manik interim coach of Mohammedan

Manik, the 55-year old coach is one of the smart and experienced coaches in the country. He has experience coaching five top football clubs in Bangladesh Premier League in the last 25 years. He was the assistant coach and later made head coach of the national team from 2008 to 2009.

It is not a secret that Manik and Mohammedan have a special relationship. He passed the golden period of his sportsman career in the tent of black and white outfits. Although he played for Brothers Union at the beginning of his career in 1979, he joined the black and white jerseys in 1986 and played for ten consecutive seasons there until retiring in 1995. He was the skipper of Mohammedan back then.

In the meantime, this right-back footballer played for the national team from 1982 to 1989.

He even began his coaching career as the assistant coach of Mohammedan boys in 1996. Afterwards, he coached the national team and a lot of local clubs but the chemistry between Mohammedan and Manik never ended and probably that's why this ace coach was called to take charge of the Mohammedan boys whenever the team management felt helpless. Manik is a permanent member of the club as well.

Speaking of the club's helplessness, the traditional black and white outfits became a team without a head coach a few days back. At the end of May, raising an allegation against the team management of intervening in team selection, the English head coach Sean Brendan Lane and assistant coach James Patrick McAloon resigned from the club.

Both the foreign coaches were enjoying vacation back home in Australia. From there, they formally informed the president of the club and the chairperson of the club's football committee. One of the directors of the club and its football committee secretary Abu Hasan Prince confirmed the matter to the media. But the MSC official denied such an allegation of intervention then.

However, interference by the management in team selection has become a common phenomenon nowadays whether it is a club team or the national team. Sometimes the coaches cannot tolerate it and tend to revolt. The big question is will a free-spirited coach like Manik will tolerate such interference!











