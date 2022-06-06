Video
Monday, 6 June, 2022
Tamim Iqbal to bat for Robi as brand ambassador

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 288
Sports Desk

Master-blaster opening batsman, Tamim Iqbal has joined the leading digital service provider, Robi as its brand ambassadors for the next two years. This was disclosed at a press conference held at Robi Corporate Office on Sunday.
Tamim will be working with Robi to promote the company's network strength, digital innovations and other initiatives to ensure new digital experiences for its customers. He will feature in Robi's television commercials, meet and greet events and various other activities.
Expressing his delight on the new partnership, Tamim said: "Be it batting, bowling, fielding or introducing a life enhancing digital solution in the market, the common thread that binds cricket with the digital space is innovation. Hence, I am absolutely delighted to work with the leading innovative brand, Robi, to promote its network excellence and digital prowess to the country."
Sharing his optimism, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad said: "Today, Robi has reached 98.2% of the country's population with its 4G network. This was possible because we had rolled-out the highest number of network towers in the industry since 2019. Following the recent spectrum auction, Robi is ready to ensure the best internet experience by deploying highest spectrum per person per network site.


