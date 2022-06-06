Video
Captaincy is not a rocket science for Shakib, says Tamim

Board doesn\'t communicate on T20 issue

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter


Tamim Iqbal speaks to the media on Sunday.

Tamim Iqbal speaks to the media on Sunday.

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is going to start his 3rd stint as the captain of the national Test team with the forthcoming two-match Test series against West Indies.
Every cricket related person of the country thinks it as a positive move for Bangladesh Test team. Bangladesh ODI skipper and long time teammate Tamim Iqbal is not exceptional in expectation, who expressed his firm faith on Shakib's leadership.
"I played twice under his captaincy since he was made captain twice before this time," Tamim told journalists on Sunday. "So, it's not a rocket science for him and we all know that he bears very good cricket knowledge".
"I am sure that it's not easy to captain a Test side since it is the format in which hardly the result comes to our favour," he added.
Tamim believes that the team will be benefited if Shakib is given a longer time as captain. He said, "When I got ODI captaincy I told that I must need a longer time and it's true for Shakib as well. He also needs a longer period".
"We are not a stronger team in this format, but he is an outstanding captain. If he can impalement his plane, we must be a very good Test team within two or three years," he explained.
Three months ago Tamim opted himself away from T20 cricket for six months and he is expected to seen in national tent for the tinniest international format before the forthcoming World Cup during the last quarter of the year in Australia. BCB high-ups recently hinted that Tamim is unwilling to play T20 cricket any more. But Tamim blew away the claim rather he told that BCB didn't communicate with him to know about his plan for the format.
"Nobody from the board discussed with me about my playing in T20i cricket," claimed Tamim.
Tamim accused that journalists or somebody else speaking what the veteran opener will do without asking him.
"I am not given any chance to speak about my T20i plan. Either you (the journalists) or somebody else speak out instead of me. Let it be happened," gagged Tamim.
"I have been playing cricket for so long and I deserve that my thinking should be heard from me. When journalists or anybody else defines it then I have nothing to say," he sighed.
In a recent interview Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons told that Tamim could be better at number-4 batter. Tamim termed such question by any journalist is a 'stupid question'.
"What do you think? Should I open for the team or bat at four!" he threw a counter question. "I don't know what was in the mind of the person who asked the question. I think it was a stupid question".
"I don't find a reason to bat at four. I have been batting as opener throughout the 17 years long career and I am doing very well," he stated.
Tamim among his 128 Test innings batted at five for once in 2017 against South Africa and scored 39 runs.


« PreviousNext »

