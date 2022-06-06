1,209,477 get C-19 booster doses on first day of drive

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has started a special booster dose campaign across the country on Saturday. The campaign will continue for a week till June 10. Some 1,209,477 people across the country got the booster doses in the first day of the campaign. As a result, a total of 16,770,810 people have received booster doses so far.

The DGHS's updated information said.

According to the DGHS, a target of one crore booster doses has been set for this special campaign. About 40 million people are still waiting to take the booster dose.

According to the DGHS, booster doses will be administered to a total of 16,181 vaccination centres across the country. Of these, 623 are permanent centres and 15,558 are temporary centres. During the Booster Dose Week campaign, 45,535 immunization workers and volunteers will be engaged in immunization work simultaneously.

An earlier statement said that under the campaign, all citizens aged 18 and above will be able to take the third dose or booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine. Booster dose can be taken four months after taking the second dose.







