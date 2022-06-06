Hajj flight begins with 410 pilgrims

The first Hajj flight carrying 410 Bangladeshi pilgrims left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning after two years of break due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carried the 410 pilgrims enrolled under the government management in its first Hajj flights.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan and State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Affairs Mahbub Ali jointly inaugurated the Hajj flights from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka for Saudi Arabia at around 9am on Sunday offering prayer with the passengers. A Boeing 777 of Biman Bangladesh took off from the airport with the passengers.

Religious Affairs Secretary Kazi Enamul Hassan and Civil Aviation Secretary Mokammel Hossain also joined the programme. Though 419 pilgrims were scheduled to fly in the first flight, it finally departed Dhaka with 410 pilgrims.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Hajj programme formally.

Meanwhile, the first Hajj flight for private management pilgrims is likely to leave Dhaka for Jeddah on June 8 with 403 Bangladeshi pilgrims as the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka has already started issuing visas for the private management pilgrims after completion of all necessary procedures.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President Shahadat Hossain Taslim on Sunday told this correspondent, "Sending pilgrims under private management was delayed due to technical problem. The visa complexities have already been resolved and we will able to send our first batch of Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on June 8. The Hajj flights will leave Dhaka as per Makkah schedule."

"The overall arrangements taken by the government for the Hajj pilgrims are better comparing to previous years. Besides, all the formalities including house rent in Saudi Arabia has been completed. We hope, the pilgrims will able to perform Hajj smoothly this year," Taslim added in response to a query.

According to the agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, a total of 57,585 Bangladeshis will be able to perform Hajj this year likely to be held from the evening of July 7 (Thursday) to July 12 (Tuesday), subject to sighting of the moon.











