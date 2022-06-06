Govt likely to import rice, wheat to increase supply in market: Sadhan

Though rice price in the market started falling in the wake of the special anti-hoarding drives across the country, the government is likely to start importing rice under public and private management to increase rice supply in the market.

According to the Food Ministry officials, once the government takes the decision of importing rice, it would impact the market. At the same time, it would compel hoarders and rice millers to release their stocks in the market.

While talking to media at his Secretariat office on Sunday, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder informed that the meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Ministry would be held on Monday. Necessary decisions will be taken in the meeting after consultation to determine the course of actions to tackle the rice price hike.

If necessary, rice would be imported along with wheat deducting the import taxes to ensure adequate supply of rice in the market, he added.

Sadhan Majumder said rice price started falling across the country by Tk 3 to Tk 5 per kg after beginning the anti-hoarding drives. The teams formed by the Ministry and the district administrations have been operating drives like combing operation. It would be strengthened more to prevent illegal stock of grains.

"During the drives, we have found illegal stock of food grains at several places. Legal actions have been taken against the illegal hoarders. It can't be said that the market is fully under control, but the falling trend is perceptible everywhere. We are doing the work sincerely after the Prime Minister's instruction given on last Monday's Cabinet meeting. We'll continue the drive as part of the initiative to reduce the rice price," he added.

He also informed that after the countrywide drives, the government is getting the actual picture of rice stock in the country. "We could know the actual amount of legal food grain stocks and illegal stocks with the hoarders and millers. We have known the total amount of stocks in the country after the drives."

In response to a query about the time of reducing rice price, he said, "It's hard to say the time specifically. But, we are working to reduce the price. Wherever, we are getting complaints, drives are being operated."

Earlier, he opened the logo of 'International Nutrition Olympiad, 2022' at a programme in his office.












