Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

FPMC Meet On Monday

Govt likely to import rice, wheat to increase supply in market: Sadhan

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Staff Correspondent

Though rice price in the market started falling in the wake of the special anti-hoarding drives across the country, the government is likely to start importing rice under public and private management to increase rice supply in the market.
According to the Food Ministry officials, once the government takes the decision of importing rice, it would impact the market. At the same time, it would compel hoarders and rice millers to release their stocks in the market.
While talking to media at his Secretariat office on Sunday, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder informed that the meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Ministry would be held on Monday. Necessary decisions will be taken in the meeting after consultation to determine the course of actions to tackle the rice price hike.
If necessary, rice would be imported along with wheat deducting the import taxes to ensure adequate supply of rice in the market, he added.
Sadhan Majumder said rice price started falling across the country by Tk 3 to Tk 5 per kg after beginning the anti-hoarding drives. The teams formed by the Ministry and the district administrations have been operating drives like combing operation. It would be strengthened more to prevent illegal stock of grains.
"During the drives, we have found illegal stock of food grains at several places. Legal actions have been taken against the illegal hoarders. It can't be said that the market is fully under control, but the falling trend is perceptible everywhere. We are doing the work sincerely after the Prime Minister's instruction given on last Monday's Cabinet meeting. We'll continue the drive as part of the initiative to reduce the rice price," he added.
He also informed that after the countrywide drives, the government is getting the actual picture of rice stock in the country. "We could know the actual amount of legal food grain stocks and illegal stocks with the hoarders and millers. We have known the total amount of stocks in the country after the drives."
In response to a query about the time of reducing rice price, he said, "It's hard to say the time specifically. But, we are working to reduce the price. Wherever, we are getting complaints, drives are being operated."
Earlier, he opened the logo of 'International Nutrition Olympiad, 2022' at a programme in his office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Many faces of Sitakunda blaze
1,209,477 get C-19 booster doses on first day of drive
Hajj flight begins with 410 pilgrims
Govt likely to import rice, wheat to increase supply in market: Sadhan
WB donates Tk255cr for Rohingyas
PM emphasises nature-based solution for sustainable uplift
Nature based solutions for sustainable  development vital: Minister
Widow hacked to death allegedly by brother-in-law


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft