WB donates Tk255cr for Rohingyas

The World Bank (WB) is donating around Tk255 crore, equivalent to US$30 million, to Bangladesh for providing food facilities to the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals Rohingya to the camps of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Ukhiya.

The assistance would be provided through the World Food Programme (WFP) under the WFP Safety Net System for the Poorest Project. The project will be implemented with the financial support of the WB.

To implement the project, an agreement was signed on Sunday at the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry in presence of State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman. Disaster Management and Relief Ministry's Secretary Kamrul Hasan and WFP Country Director Jane Pearce signed the agreement on behalf of their respective authorities.











