PM emphasises nature-based solution for sustainable uplift

Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:13 PM
Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned on Sunday to go for nature-based solution to achieve sustainable development keeping the environment protected.
"The development would never be sustainable unless we do it coordinating with environment. So, we have to go for nature-based solution keeping it in mind," she said.
The premier said this while addressing a function at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on World Environment Day and Environment Fair-2022 coinciding with "National Tree Plantation Campaign" and "Tree Fair 2022".
This year's theme of World Environment Day is "Only One Earth", with focusing on "living sustainably in harmony with nature".
The premier joined the "National Tree Plantation Campaign" and "Tree Fair 2022" virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.
Sheikh Hasina said the country should go for development but, it will have to be done following nature-based solution policy. "This is urgently needed," she added.
She said the government has clear instruction that if any tree is needed to be cut for any development project, then five times more trees have to be planted.
"We have to do our development. Our population is increasing and people of Bangladesh should get developed life and they need to lead their lives without any hassle. And we have to ensure it," she said.
So, for development, if any tree is cut down, five times more trees have to be planted to protect the environment, she reiterated.
"We always take our plans this way," the premier continued.
In this connection, she said for preserving arable lands, the government is setting up 100 economic zones across the country to prevent indiscriminate establishment of mills and factories.
The prime minister said that there should be a rainwater harvesting system in these projects to preserve the groundwater for the sake of environment.
She reiterated her call not to spare single inch of arable land uncultivated as the world is under threat of scarcity of food grains due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.
She added: "Our land is fertile and we have manpower. We have to produce our own crops. We produce whatever we needs. We will have to shun our dependency on others."
Regarding the manpower of the Environment Ministry, she mentioned that the manpower has increased to 1,133 from 265, while the offices of the environment directorate have been set up in 50 districts and gradually every district will get its office.
Sheikh Hasina also underscored the need for tree plantation and afforestation to keep the nature, environment and ecology of the country protected as well as ensuring improved and beautiful life of the future generations in the deltaic Bangladesh.


