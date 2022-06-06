Nature based solutions for sustainable  development vital: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Sunday underlined the need for protecting the environment to ensure sustainable development in the country.

"For sustainable development there should be coordination with environment and development. Otherwise, development cannot sustainable," he said while he made this comment at the Tree Fair and Campaign for Tree Plantation programme to mark the World Environment Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the event from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The PM said that while going for development that everyone has to adopt the nature based solution. "This is urgently needed."

However, The theme for World Environment Day this year is "Only One Earth," with focus on 'living sustainably in harmony with nature.' However, a total of 32 people have been awarded environmental awards for their contribution in environment protection.

The Environemnt Minister on behalf of Prime Minister, presented National Environment Medal, Prime Minister's National Award for Tree Plantation, Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation and benefits to social forestry beneficiaries

Md Shahrier Kamal, Managing Director of the Concord Ready Mix and Concrete Products Ltd and Concord Pre-Stressed Concrete and Block Plant Ltd. (Gajaria Munshiganj) received National Environment Medal 2020 and MA Motin ( Daudkandi, cumilla), received National Environment Medal 2021, under the category of conservation of environment and controlling pollution by the institutions.

Dr Saleemul Huq is director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) and Ciddiqua Sultana, Executive Director of Environment and Social Development (ESDO), received national Environment medal 2020, related Education and Campaign, under individual category and Md. Enam Al Haque, founder of Bangladesh Bird Club and Bangladesh Resource centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) received national environment 2021 under same category.

Dr. Jahurul Karim, Former Secretary, and Bangladesh Engineering University Vice Chancellor Dr Satya Prashad Majumder received national environment, under the category of environment related research and technology innovation institution. Dhandhia Union Institution, under Kalaroya union, Sathira district received Prime Minister National Award for Plantation (A category) and Moukaran BL Degree College, under Patuakhali received the same award (B category).











