Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Nature based solutions for sustainable  development vital: Minister

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 296
Staff Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Sunday underlined the need for protecting the environment to ensure sustainable development in the country.  
"For sustainable development there should be coordination with environment and development. Otherwise, development cannot sustainable," he said while he made this comment at the Tree Fair and Campaign for Tree Plantation programme to mark the World Environment Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).
Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the event from her official residence Ganabhaban.
The PM said that while going for development that everyone has to adopt the nature based solution. "This is urgently needed."
However, The theme for World Environment Day this year is "Only One Earth," with focus on 'living sustainably in harmony with nature.' However, a total of 32 people have been awarded environmental awards for their contribution in environment protection.
The Environemnt Minister on behalf of Prime Minister, presented National Environment Medal, Prime Minister's National Award for Tree Plantation, Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation and benefits to social forestry beneficiaries
Md Shahrier Kamal, Managing Director of the Concord Ready Mix and Concrete Products Ltd and Concord Pre-Stressed Concrete and Block Plant Ltd. (Gajaria Munshiganj) received  National Environment Medal 2020 and MA Motin ( Daudkandi, cumilla),  received National Environment Medal 2021, under the category of conservation of environment and controlling pollution by the institutions.
Dr Saleemul Huq is director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) and  Ciddiqua Sultana, Executive Director  of Environment and Social Development (ESDO), received national Environment medal 2020,  related Education and Campaign, under individual category and Md. Enam Al Haque, founder of Bangladesh Bird Club and Bangladesh Resource centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) received national environment 2021 under same category.
Dr. Jahurul Karim, Former Secretary, and Bangladesh Engineering University Vice Chancellor Dr Satya Prashad Majumder   received national environment, under the category of environment related research and technology innovation institution.  Dhandhia Union Institution, under Kalaroya union, Sathira district received Prime Minister National Award for Plantation (A category) and Moukaran BL Degree College, under Patuakhali received the same award (B category).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Many faces of Sitakunda blaze
1,209,477 get C-19 booster doses on first day of drive
Hajj flight begins with 410 pilgrims
Govt likely to import rice, wheat to increase supply in market: Sadhan
WB donates Tk255cr for Rohingyas
PM emphasises nature-based solution for sustainable uplift
Nature based solutions for sustainable  development vital: Minister
Widow hacked to death allegedly by brother-in-law


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft