

IBBL holds Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the program while Jiban Krishno Roy, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Rajshahi Office addressed the conference as special guest.

Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone of the bank addressed the welcome speech and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the bank also addressed the conference.

Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, executives, Head of Branches under Rajshahi Zone were present in the programme. Md. Sazzad Ali, Managing Partner of Sapura Agro, Md. Golam Saqlaen, Proprietor of SS Matsya Khamar, Reba Rani Sarker, RDS entrepreneur, Md. Golam Nabi, Natore Dragon Fruit Garden, and Mst Tahmina Akhter, Proprietor of Minu Silk Garments and Boutique addressed on behalf of SME entrepreneurs. SME entrepreneurs took part the daylong conference exhibiting their products.

Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank in his speech as chief guest said that, Cottage, Micro and Small investments are playing important role in employment generation and sustainable development of the country. Islami Bank has been contributing to this development by providing facial services, he added. Highlighting the role of Islami Bank during Covid-19, he said IBBL performed excellent job in disbursing stimulus packages. He said long-term continued financial services from the banks are very essential for Micro and SME sector. He called upon the small and SME entrepreneurs to work harder to expand their business through regular repayment of investments.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, said in his presidential speech that Bangladesh is recognized as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Islami Bank has been contributing to the national economy through successful implementation of Shariah based banking system, financial inclusion, micro and SME entrepreneur development, industrialization, expatriate services, rural poverty alleviation and women empowerment. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference on 4 June 2022 at a local hotel in Rajshahi. Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank addressed the conference as chief guest, says a press release.