SIBL holds employees holds get together in Sreemangal

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged Employees Get Together at Brac Learning Center in Sreemangal with the employees of branches and subbranches of Sylhet region recently, says a press release.Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the ceremony.Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, was present as special guest in the program. Abu Rushd-IftekharulHaque, Head of Trade Finance Division, and Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication of the Bank, were also present on the occasion.