Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oman and Iran ink deals on oil field, gas pipelines

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

MUSCAT, June 4: Oman and Iran signed deals to develop two gas pipelines and an oil field along their maritime border, Oman's energy minister said Saturday, less than two weeks after Iran's president visited the sultanate.
The visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on May 23 came amid stalled international talks to revive a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme, leaving the Islamic republic under sanctions.
At the time, the official Oman News Agency reported that the countries had signed memoranda of understanding concerning oil and gas, but did not provide details.
On Saturday, the agency quoted energy minister Mohammed al-Rumhi as saying the agreements were "related to the development of the two gas pipeline projects linking the two countries and the Hengam oil field".
A deal was reached about two decades ago to allow Iran to supply Oman with gas, but the project never materialised.
Sanctions on Iran complicated efforts to execute that project, and could also make it difficult to implement the new deal.
The Hengam oil field is located in the strategic Strait of Hormuz near the United Arab Emirates.
Oman has close political and economic ties with Iran and played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington in the build-up to the original nuclear deal in 2015.
Stop-start talks began in April last year to restore the deal, after the US unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to roll back its commitments.
The 2015 agreement gave Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference
SIBL holds employees holds get together in Sreemangal
AIBL opens 'Hajj Booth' at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Oman and Iran ink deals on oil field, gas pipelines
Up to Tk 12,000 cashback on Xiaomi smartphones
BGMEA delegation visits Miles headquarters in Germany
AmCham deeply shocked at deadly Sitakunda fire
IMCB celebrates IMCD in city


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft