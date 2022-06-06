Up to Tk 12,000 cashback on Xiaomi smartphones

Leading global smartphone company Xiaomi has recently announced lucrative cashback on its selected smartphone models. Customers can get up to Tk. 12,000/- cashback upon purchasing selected smartphone models.

Under this campaign, customers can get the cashback on Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones. Xiaomi 12 Pro, 8GB+256GB variant, can be bought at Tk. 89,999/- after a discount of Tk. 10,000/- while users will receive Tk. 12,000/- cashback on the 12GB+256GB variant, priced at Tk. 97,999/-.

During the campaign, Xiaomi fans will get Tk. 5,000/- off on the purchase of the powerful Xiaomi 11T 8GB+256GB variant, priced at Tk. 48,999/-. Featuring the massive 108MP camera, the Redmi Note 10 can be availed at Tk. 28,999/- after a Tk. 1,000/- discount.

Apart from that, customers can get their hands on the 8GB+128GB variant of the sleek Redmi Note 11S, priced at Tk. 28,999/- after a Tk. 1,000/- discount. Customers can also get the 6GB+128GB variant of the Redmi 11S at Tk. 26,999/-.

Additionally, cashback of Tk. 500/- are available on the purchase of the two variants of POCO C31. The users need to purchase the specified smartphones from authorised Xiaomi Stores across the country to enjoy the offers.

















