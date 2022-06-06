BGMEA delegation visits Miles headquarters in Germany

A delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), headed by President Faruque Hassan, visited the headquarters of Miles GmbH, a leading German fashion company in Hamburg.

This was the first-ever visit by a delegation from BGMEA to Miles, one of the largest importers of apparels sourcing from Bangladesh since 1983, said a press release on Saturday.

Matthias Kahl, Head of Logistics and Supply Chain, and Heinrich Becker, General Manager Quality Management of Miles GmbH greeted the BGMEA delegates.

The delegation included Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md. Imranur Rahman, Neela Hosna Ara and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud. They were accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, and Md. Saiful Islam, Commercial Counselor of Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin.

The visit was co-hosted by the senior management of the company as well as representatives of German importers.

They discussed the progress made by RMG industry in Bangladesh and its potentials and ways of forging long-term relationship with Germany.

In the meeting, the BGMEA delegation was given an overview of the business operations of Miles, its business model, supply chain management and future plans while BGMEA President Faruque Hassan shared the current situation of Bangladesh's RMG industry.

He also highlighted the industry's future priorities, including initiatives for capacity building and product diversification, especially shift to high-end non-cotton products.

Faruque also pointed out the industry's growing emphasis on innovation, technological upgradation and skills development to meet the future challenges and retain competitiveness in the global market.

The BGMEA President urged Miles to strengthen its partnership with their Bangladeshi suppliers in enhancing capabilities, particularly in manufacturing valued-added garments.













