AmCham deeply shocked at deadly Sitakunda fire

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Correspondent

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) is deeply shocked by a devastating  fire at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda causing dozens of death including police and fire fighters.
An AmCham in a press statement sent to the media said, "Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families at this difficult time. We pray for peace of the departed souls and demand speedy grants for recovery to those injured."
The logistics industries in Bangladesh have been thriving for years in line with the steady growth of exports and imports marking the industry highly progressive. Specially, Chattogram port over the years has been acting as the principal gateway handling around 85pc of county's seaborne trade.
Yet it needs to address some key challenges including deficiency in infrastructure, handling process improvement and its management efficiency; these are the core areas need to be addressed, the press release stated.
Automations of ports activities must, implementation of the concept of a modern warehousing management system be ensured, ensuring off dock CFS' and port authorities need to be equipped with modern facilities to deal with hazardous elements and explosive cargoes. Trained manpower teams are call for time.
AmCHam said the NBR should check all facilities before issuing port operation licenses and its regular monitoring is essential, since the solution lies with proper precautions to prevent such loss of life and image of this emerging export bound nation.
AmCham assures that it is determined to continue providing the best possible support on right strategies.


