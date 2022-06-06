Video
IMCB celebrates IMCD in city

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

International Management Consultants Day (IMC-Day)-2022 was celebrated by the Institute of Management Consultants Bangladesh IMCB on Saturday at a local hotel.
Planning Minister M A Mannan addressed the event as chief guest. And former SDG Coordinator and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Abul Kalam Azad, spoke on the occasion as key note speaker,
M Zakir Hossain, IMCB Chairman expressed the hope that Bangladesh could be a developed country before 2041 subject to good governance, corruption control, prevention of money laundering, willful loan defaulting, prevention of drug addiction and improved law and order situation.
The dynamic leadership of Prime Minister will be able to deliver it, he said.
Apart from this Wazir Alam, immediate past president Syed Ahmed Ali, 1st vice president, IMCB and Nazrul Islam of professional development committee of IMCB spoke on the occasion.
Government leaders, businessmen, development partners, local and foreign consultants, academicians, researchers, NGOs, representatives, civil society and media persons attended the gathering.


