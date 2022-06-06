

Nagad holds distributors meet-2022

Distributors, regional managers, and market directors of Nagad from across the country participated at the event titled" 'Nagad Tycoons Meet" under the slogan 'The Winner of Change'.

A total of 164 distributors, regional managers and market directors from throughout the country attended the one-day event. The occasion was also attended by Tanvir A. Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad, Rahel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad, Executive Directors, and many other department heads and higher officials of the organization.

The daylong 'Nagad Tycoons Meet 2022 comprised workshops, distributors, regional managers and market directors from various regions were recognized for their accomplishments based on goals or performances during the day-long event.

Distributors from around the nation were thrilled to receive the crest and exclusive rewards from Nagad in recognition of their outstanding performance.

In addition, the popular mobile financial service Nagad has arranged a cultural program to enhance the appeal of 'Nagad Tycoons Meet 2022'. The audience was captivated by the standup comedy of popular actor Saju Khadem, the dance performance of Bengali film actress Nusrat Faria and finally popular songs performed by legendary singer Kumar Biswajit.

Addressing the distributor, Regional Managers and Market Directors, Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad stated, "Since its inception, Nagad has been the world's fastest-growing MFS, with over 6 crore valued customers with nearly BDT 1,000 average daily transactions. This has only been made possible due to your collaboration and partnership.

"When I wanted to introduce Nagad, many people advised against it" he stated. The negative facts concerning monopolistic domination and the MFS industry were the primary factors. However, you were the first one to believe in me at that time. Thank you very much. I would not be here today if it weren't for you."

"We were far behind in terms of financial inclusion in the country," stated Rahel Ahmed, CEO of Nagad. Appropriate digital innovation was required to pull the ordinary people of the country into this financial inclusion. At that time, like a meteor, Nagad came into play as a change-maker. The service has extended throughout Bangladesh and you are the driving force behind this. Furthermore, by utilizing e-KYC and Nagad D-KYC, many people have been brought under financial inclusion through you."



















