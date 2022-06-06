

Minister My-One Group, Excel Telecom signs MoU

Under the agreement, signed at the capital's Gulshan recently, customers will be able to purchase all Samsung products from E-Raz, the online marketplace of Minister My-One Group. E-Raz offers fast delivery and quality electric, electronics products and home appliances, says a press release.

Minister My-One Group Managing Director Md Rafiqul Islam Liton and Excel Telecom Director Mohammad Saifuddin Tipu signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Also present at the ceremony were Sadia Tasnim from Excel Telecom; from e-Raz Md Golam Kibria, AFM Rokonuzzaman Riju, Md Al-Amin and other officials.

Minister My-One Group Managing Director Md Rafiqul Islam Liton stated: "We are very happy to come to an agreement with Samsung Bangladesh Distributor Excel Telecom (Pvt.) Ltd. Now, customers will be able to purchase Samsung and Minister products from online marketplace e-Raz. e-Raz has been established with the goal to provide the best quality products at the fastest delivery times and without any hassle".



















