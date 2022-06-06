MGI's United Feeds honoured as Dairy Icon



Fisheries and Livestock Minister S M Rezaul Karim, MP, handing over crest and certificate of the recognition to the MGI representative at Krishibid Institute, Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium in Dhaka on June 1, last.

Celebrated at Krishibid Institute, Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium in Dhaka on June 1, last, United Feeds was recognized as the 'Dairy Icon-2021' under the category of 'Feeds Processing'.

United Feeds Ltd., a sister concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has been contributing to the poultry and fisheries industries of Bangladesh for more than 20 years now, by fulfilling a significant portion of the feeds demand.

The high quality 'Fresh Feeds' by United Feeds Ltd.is produced using the latest technology and has become a recognizable name amongst the farm owners, says a press release.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister S M Rezaul Karim, MP, handed over the crest and certificate of the recognition as the Chief Guest. Barrister Tasnim Mostafa, Director, MGI, received the crest and certificate from the minister on behalf of Honorable Chairman and Managing Director of MGI,. Mostafa Kamal.

Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Secretary Dr. Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury, were present in the ceremony as Special Guest. Department of Livestock Services (DLS) Director General Dr. Monjur Mohammad Shahjada chaired the ceremony.

Other guests included Food and Agriculture Organization Bangladesh Country Representative Robert D. Simpson, Senior Agriculture Specialist of the World Bank Mr. Christian Berger, Director ofBangladesh Livestock and Dairy Development Project Md Abdur Rahim and Chief Technical Coordinator Dr. Md. Golam Rabbani. Respected Executive Director of United Feeds Ltd. Md. Harun-Or-Rashid and AGM (Nutrition & QC) Dr. Md. Mijanur Rahman were also present in the ceremony.

MGI is working relentlessly to uphold the commitment of contributing to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh by providing the best in everything.

This recognition from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is a testament to that unfaltering commitment of MGI, in providing the top-quality products.United Feeds Ltd. holds pride in this recognition of 'Dairy Icon-2021',andis now more inspired to create a greater impact in transforming the Poultry & Fisheries Industry of Bangladesh in future.













