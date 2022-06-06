Pak to lose its IT exports target by $1b this year





ISLAMABAD, June 5: The information technology (IT) industry has refuted the claims of the government that the country's IT exports were on a growth path and instead said Pakistan will miss the export target by around $1 billion in the outgoing fiscal year.The report titled "Why the planned growth was not achieved" was finalised by Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITeS ( [email protected] ). It highlighted five reasons for restricting its upward movement, which include the establishment of the Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA).The report, set to be launched next week, has criticised the government for establishing the STZA, on the grounds that the focus of the STZA has been diluted and not aligned with the IT export growth. [email protected] has said that there was no stakeholder representation in STZA, despite the fact that the Authority was launched in January this year, yet these tech zones have not been enabled for the existing IT and IT-enabling services industry (ITeS).The [email protected] report, also to be presented to the Ministry of IT, has said that the overall growth in the IT/ITeS industry was still present but the data shows the growth rate trend has declined during 2021-22. -Dawn