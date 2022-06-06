Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Excel Telecom chooses Paperfly for nationwide delivery

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Business Desk

Excel Telecom chooses Paperfly for nationwide delivery

Excel Telecom chooses Paperfly for nationwide delivery

Excel Telecom, national distributor of SAMSUNG mobile in Bangladesh on boards Paperfly, Bangladesh's largest tech-enabled logistic network for high-speed doorstep delivery within 24-48 hours nationwide.
Excel Telecom Pvt. Ltd. is the authorized shop of SAMSUNG mobile in Bangladesh where only original Samsung Electronics products are available.
They are determined to deliver the best mobile experience and service to their customers. Excel Telecom provides a wide range of products starting from featured phones to smartphones and flagship phones along with mobile accessories. They provide their service nationwide through 300+ retail stores, says a press release.
Excel Telecom's General Manager of Finance & Accounts, Mr. Fakhrul Islam, and Paperfly's Chief Marketing Officer Rahath Ahmed have signed an agreement in this regard recently.
Under this agreement, Paperfly, the fastest doorstep delivery network in Bangladesh will be taking care of nationwide home delivery services for Excel Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Utilizing the nationwide delivery network of Paperfly, Excel Telecom intends to bring every household in the country within their serving area.
During the signing ceremony, Excel Telecom Pvt. Ltd. authority personnel- Fakhrul Islam (General Manager- Finance & Accounts),. Mohammad Rezaul Haque Reza (General Manager- Operations), Md. Saifur Rahman Faquir (Assistant Manager-Logistics) was present there.  
Also, from the end of Paperfly Private Limited, Rahath Ahmed (Co-founder & CMO), Jubayer Hossain (Assistant Manager-Courier & Cargo) & Ashequl Islam (Executive - B2B Sales) were present.
 Paperfly co-founder & CMO Rahath Ahmed applauded Excel Telecom for establishing brand value in multiple industries and added, "Paperfly is well-known for high-speed doorstep pickup and doorstep delivery of any size of products within 24 to 48 hours all over Bangladesh with the strength of over 200 delivery points across the country."
Starting from the time of its inception Paperfly has completed almost 11 million successful deliveries nationwide. These deliveries were not limited to main cities only but also reached remotest areas like Sandwip, Teknaf, Ukhya, etc. They are also capable of doorstep delivery from any divisional cities to Dhaka within 24 hours.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference
SIBL holds employees holds get together in Sreemangal
AIBL opens 'Hajj Booth' at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Oman and Iran ink deals on oil field, gas pipelines
Up to Tk 12,000 cashback on Xiaomi smartphones
BGMEA delegation visits Miles headquarters in Germany
AmCham deeply shocked at deadly Sitakunda fire
IMCB celebrates IMCD in city


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft