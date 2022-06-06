

Excel Telecom chooses Paperfly for nationwide delivery

Excel Telecom Pvt. Ltd. is the authorized shop of SAMSUNG mobile in Bangladesh where only original Samsung Electronics products are available.

They are determined to deliver the best mobile experience and service to their customers. Excel Telecom provides a wide range of products starting from featured phones to smartphones and flagship phones along with mobile accessories. They provide their service nationwide through 300+ retail stores, says a press release.

Excel Telecom's General Manager of Finance & Accounts, Mr. Fakhrul Islam, and Paperfly's Chief Marketing Officer Rahath Ahmed have signed an agreement in this regard recently.

Under this agreement, Paperfly, the fastest doorstep delivery network in Bangladesh will be taking care of nationwide home delivery services for Excel Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Utilizing the nationwide delivery network of Paperfly, Excel Telecom intends to bring every household in the country within their serving area.

During the signing ceremony, Excel Telecom Pvt. Ltd. authority personnel- Fakhrul Islam (General Manager- Finance & Accounts),. Mohammad Rezaul Haque Reza (General Manager- Operations), Md. Saifur Rahman Faquir (Assistant Manager-Logistics) was present there.

Also, from the end of Paperfly Private Limited, Rahath Ahmed (Co-founder & CMO), Jubayer Hossain (Assistant Manager-Courier & Cargo) & Ashequl Islam (Executive - B2B Sales) were present.

Paperfly co-founder & CMO Rahath Ahmed applauded Excel Telecom for establishing brand value in multiple industries and added, "Paperfly is well-known for high-speed doorstep pickup and doorstep delivery of any size of products within 24 to 48 hours all over Bangladesh with the strength of over 200 delivery points across the country."

Starting from the time of its inception Paperfly has completed almost 11 million successful deliveries nationwide. These deliveries were not limited to main cities only but also reached remotest areas like Sandwip, Teknaf, Ukhya, etc. They are also capable of doorstep delivery from any divisional cities to Dhaka within 24 hours.







