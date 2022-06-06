Business Events

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam (3rd from left) speaking at a meeting with the visiting European Union (EU) delegation led by EU Head of the Delegation Charles Whiteley (3rd from right) at the World Trade Centre in the Chittagong port city on Sunday. The EU delegation also included Sweden Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms. Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Netherlands Ambassador Anne Gerard Van Leeuwen and Lithuania Ambassador Julius Pranevicius among others. CCCI President urged the EU to maintain trade facilities to Bangladesh in the post LDC graduation.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (middle), flanked by Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed (3rd from left), Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghose (3rd from right), Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin (2nd from right), Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Md Ashraful Islam (2nd from left), Bangladesh Tea Association President M Shah Alam (extreme right) and Bangladesh Tea Traders Assocciation President Omar Hannan (extreme right). Inaugurating Tea Day - 2022, at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday May 4.