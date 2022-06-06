Stocks extend gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Sunday also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 45.86 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 6,497.39. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) and the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also gained 10.35 points to finish at 1,426.08 and 18.12 points at 2,373.80.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 9501.04 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 8751.07 million at the previous session of the week.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 202 closed green, 124 in the red and 52 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by BD Com, Shepherd, Fuwang Food and Orion Pharma.

Prime Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.96 per cent while Standard Bank was the worst loser, losing 4.17 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 147.62 points to settle at 19,039.35 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 88.89 points to close at 11,418.12.

Of the issues traded, 173 advanced, 94 declined and 36 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 81.45 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 20.67 crore. -BSS







