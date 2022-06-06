Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks extend gaining streak

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Sunday also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 45.86 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 6,497.39. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) and the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also gained 10.35 points to finish at 1,426.08 and 18.12 points at 2,373.80.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 9501.04 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 8751.07 million at the previous session of the week.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 202 closed green, 124 in the red and 52 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by BD Com, Shepherd, Fuwang Food and Orion Pharma.
 Prime Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.96 per cent while Standard Bank was the worst loser, losing 4.17 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 147.62 points to settle at 19,039.35 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 88.89 points to close at 11,418.12.
Of the issues traded, 173 advanced, 94 declined and 36 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 81.45 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 20.67 crore.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference
SIBL holds employees holds get together in Sreemangal
AIBL opens 'Hajj Booth' at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Oman and Iran ink deals on oil field, gas pipelines
Up to Tk 12,000 cashback on Xiaomi smartphones
BGMEA delegation visits Miles headquarters in Germany
AmCham deeply shocked at deadly Sitakunda fire
IMCB celebrates IMCD in city


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft