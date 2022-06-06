Record trade deficit due to import surge in May

NEW DELHI, June 3: India's trade deficit soared to record $23. 3 billion in May as export growth slowed to 15-month low, while imports zoomed on high oil & commodity prices.

Preliminary data released by the commerce department showed that in May exports grew 15. 5% to $37. 3 billion, the most sluggish pace of expansion since February 2021. In contrast, imports shot up over 56% to $60. 6 billion, marking only the second time that the value of shipments into the country has gone past the $60-billion level after $60. 7 billion in March 2022.

While oil imports rose almost 92% to $18. 1 billion - accounting for almost 30% of the goods shipped into the country in May - gold was the other major driver, jumping 8. 6 times to $5. 8 billion to emerge as the second largest item in the import basket. -TNN









