Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI for duty cut on importing non-local paper

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Business Correspondent

FBCCI for duty cut on importing non-local paper

FBCCI for duty cut on importing non-local paper

Paper Importers and the printing and packaging sectors leaders called for reducing import duty on the papers that are not manufactured in Bangladesh.
They made the call at the first meeting of the standing committee on Paper, Paper products, printing and packaging organized by FBCCI on Saturday, says a press release.
Speakers said, only eleven types of paper are produced locally, other types come from overseas with 47% duty. On the other hand, despite being self-sufficient in paper production, India imposes 18 percent, 19 percent in Indonesia and 17 percent in China. Since Bangladesh is import dependent, businessmen called for reducing this duty at 3 to 5 percent. At the same time, they urged the government to facilitate the import of the paper for the NCTB Books with zero duty.
Carton makers complained there is no regulation for mechanizing the price of the paper and other raw materials, which pushes them to incur losses and shut down the business. Moreover, besides, 5 percent AIT on raw materials, 7 percent TDS have to be paid on finished goods, which is illogical, they noted.
Speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly informed that the global outsourcing market for printing and packaging products is worth $2 trillion. Bangladeshi entrepreneurs should try to enter this market.
"The printing and packaging cost occupies almost 15 percent of the total production cost of a product. Therefore, the printing and packaging sector (deem) exports $6 Billion every year. Despite contributing to the economy, this sector can't grab the proper attention in the government's policy making, he added and emphasized on combined policy making including all the stakeholders in this sector.
Director In-Charge of the standing Committee Md. Shafiqul Islam Vorosha said that coordinated effort is much needed to further develop the paper and paper-based products industry.
Chairman of the standing committee Md. Esharot Hossain said, the printing sector would contribute to the country's economy like the garment sector if the government provides proper policy support.
Also present in the meeting were FBCCI Director Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Abu Motaleb, Harun Or Roshid, Rezaul Islam Milon, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque and others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference
SIBL holds employees holds get together in Sreemangal
AIBL opens 'Hajj Booth' at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Oman and Iran ink deals on oil field, gas pipelines
Up to Tk 12,000 cashback on Xiaomi smartphones
BGMEA delegation visits Miles headquarters in Germany
AmCham deeply shocked at deadly Sitakunda fire
IMCB celebrates IMCD in city


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft