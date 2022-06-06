

FBCCI for duty cut on importing non-local paper

They made the call at the first meeting of the standing committee on Paper, Paper products, printing and packaging organized by FBCCI on Saturday, says a press release.

Speakers said, only eleven types of paper are produced locally, other types come from overseas with 47% duty. On the other hand, despite being self-sufficient in paper production, India imposes 18 percent, 19 percent in Indonesia and 17 percent in China. Since Bangladesh is import dependent, businessmen called for reducing this duty at 3 to 5 percent. At the same time, they urged the government to facilitate the import of the paper for the NCTB Books with zero duty.

Carton makers complained there is no regulation for mechanizing the price of the paper and other raw materials, which pushes them to incur losses and shut down the business. Moreover, besides, 5 percent AIT on raw materials, 7 percent TDS have to be paid on finished goods, which is illogical, they noted.

Speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly informed that the global outsourcing market for printing and packaging products is worth $2 trillion. Bangladeshi entrepreneurs should try to enter this market.

"The printing and packaging cost occupies almost 15 percent of the total production cost of a product. Therefore, the printing and packaging sector (deem) exports $6 Billion every year. Despite contributing to the economy, this sector can't grab the proper attention in the government's policy making, he added and emphasized on combined policy making including all the stakeholders in this sector.

Director In-Charge of the standing Committee Md. Shafiqul Islam Vorosha said that coordinated effort is much needed to further develop the paper and paper-based products industry.

Chairman of the standing committee Md. Esharot Hossain said, the printing sector would contribute to the country's economy like the garment sector if the government provides proper policy support.

Also present in the meeting were FBCCI Director Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Abu Motaleb, Harun Or Roshid, Rezaul Islam Milon, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque and others.









