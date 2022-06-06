Seminar on BD prospects as regional aviation hub held



(From left to right) Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director, US-Bangla Airlines; Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor; Air Vice Marshall M. Mafidur Rahman, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB); Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director, Novoair and Wing. Com. A T M Nazrul Islam, Managing Director, United Airways Bangladesh Ltd. attend a seminar at the seminar on ' Prospect of Bangladesh as Regional Hub' at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the city on Saturday.

Organised by The Bangladesh Monitor the seminar gathered the representatives from all stakeholders of the Bangladesh aviation industry including regulators, airlines, concerned apex trade bodies, aviation experts, and aviation reporters among others. Air Vice Marshall M. Mafidur Rahman, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) presented the keynote paper.

Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director, US-Bangla Airlines; Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director, Novoair; and Wing. Com. A T M Nazrul Islam, Managing Director, United Airways Bangladesh Ltd. were in the discussion panel.

The participants mainly discussed on the existing hurdles and opportunities in development of Bangladesh aviation sector, and how to harness the potentials in establishing Bangladesh as a regional aviation hub, in line with the aspiration of the nation.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor The Bangladesh Monitor moderated the session.















