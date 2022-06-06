Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Seminar on BD prospects as regional aviation hub held

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Business Desk

(From left to right) Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director, US-Bangla Airlines; Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor; Air Vice Marshall M. Mafidur Rahman, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB); Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director, Novoair and Wing. Com. A T M Nazrul Islam, Managing Director, United Airways Bangladesh Ltd. attend a seminar at the seminar on ' Prospect of Bangladesh as Regional Hub' at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the city on Saturday.

(From left to right) Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director, US-Bangla Airlines; Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor; Air Vice Marshall M. Mafidur Rahman, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB); Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director, Novoair and Wing. Com. A T M Nazrul Islam, Managing Director, United Airways Bangladesh Ltd. attend a seminar at the seminar on ' Prospect of Bangladesh as Regional Hub' at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the city on Saturday.

On sideline of the ongoing international travel and tourism fair- Triplover Dhaka Travel Mart-2022, a seminar on 'Prospect of Bangladesh as Regional Aviation Hub' held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city on Saturday, says a press release.
Organised by The Bangladesh Monitor the seminar gathered the representatives from all stakeholders of the Bangladesh aviation industry including regulators, airlines, concerned apex trade bodies, aviation experts, and aviation reporters among others. Air Vice Marshall M. Mafidur Rahman, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) presented the keynote paper.
Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director, US-Bangla Airlines; Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director, Novoair; and Wing. Com. A T M Nazrul Islam, Managing Director, United Airways Bangladesh Ltd. were in the discussion panel.
The participants mainly discussed on the existing hurdles and opportunities in development of Bangladesh aviation sector, and how to harness the potentials in establishing Bangladesh as a regional aviation hub, in line with the aspiration of the nation.
Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor The Bangladesh Monitor moderated the session.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference
SIBL holds employees holds get together in Sreemangal
AIBL opens 'Hajj Booth' at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Oman and Iran ink deals on oil field, gas pipelines
Up to Tk 12,000 cashback on Xiaomi smartphones
BGMEA delegation visits Miles headquarters in Germany
AmCham deeply shocked at deadly Sitakunda fire
IMCB celebrates IMCD in city


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft