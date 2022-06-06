Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 June, 2022, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yunus proposes to manufacture medicines for common people

Published : Monday, 6 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Business Correspondent

Nobel Laureate Professor Yunus has proposed creating social business pharmaceutical companies to bring vaccines and medicines to all people at affordable prices.
He came up with the proposal when he was invited to a parliamentary breakfast at the Bundestag (German Parliament) recently by Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Research, Mario Brandenburg.
He moderated the hour-long discussion during the breakfast. The breakfast was attended by 10 parliament members from diverse political parties.
Yunus was invited to speak on the current trend in rise in poverty, impact of pandemic on low income people, impact of Ukrainian war, and the experiences of application of social business concept in addressing these issues.
 Prof Yunus pleaded with the parliament members to support the campaign to make vaccine a common good by withdrawing intellectual property right, said the Yunus Centre in a media release on Sunday.
He highlighted the collapse of the global system in bringing vaccines to the people of low income countries.
Parliamentary Secretary Mario Brandenburg told the participants that he has already submitted a proposal in which he called for a greater governmental support for social business entrepreneurship. All MPs present acknowledged that entrepreneurially driven social business can go a long way in solving social problems.
Among the MPs present were Dr. Holger Becker (SPD), MP Frank Muller-Rosentritt (FDP), MP Sandra Bubendorfer-Licht (FDP), MP Volkmar Klein (CDU), MP Dr. Christiane Schenderlein (CDU), MP Alexander Radwan (CSU) and MP Canan Bayram (Bundnis 90/Die Grunen).
Professor Yunus is visiting Berlin to attend the tenth anniversary of Yunus Social Business (YSB). Tenth year celebration was held on June 2 attended by 150 people coming from all the  countries where YSB operates, and supporters of YSB in Germany and other Europeans countries.
They included corporate leaders,  senior executives of YSBs in all countries where it operates, and media representatives. Yunus expressed his happiness that YSB which was initiated by two German young women fresh out of university in their late 20s with no funds. It has reached so many people around the globe.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference
SIBL holds employees holds get together in Sreemangal
AIBL opens 'Hajj Booth' at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Oman and Iran ink deals on oil field, gas pipelines
Up to Tk 12,000 cashback on Xiaomi smartphones
BGMEA delegation visits Miles headquarters in Germany
AmCham deeply shocked at deadly Sitakunda fire
IMCB celebrates IMCD in city


Latest News
Wales spoil Ukrainian dreams to reach first World Cup
Woman dies after burqa tangles with motorcycle wheel
HAZMAT in Chattogram to douse depot's fire; death toll hits 50
Doctor's words help patient to gain confidence, rather than medicine: PM
Cop killed being hit by bus in city
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
‘Pray for me,’ fireman Shakil’s last words to mother
Ronaldo scores as Portugal crushes Switzerland 4-0
Youth stabbed dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles
Family of each fire victim to get Tk 10 lakh from BM Container Depot
16 killed, over 450 injured in Ctg container depot fire
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Pope calls for ‘real negotiations’ in Ukraine war
Sitakunda Fire: GM Quader demands judicial probe
Ways to reduce pollution
Hearing on writ of Dr Kamal's law firm deferred by HC
Death toll from Ctg depot fire hits 37
Ctg depot contained Hydrogen peroxide, Army working to check spread of chemicals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft