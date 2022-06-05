10 killed in India factory explosion

NEW DELHI, June 4: At least 10 people were killed and 22 injured in a chemicals explosion at an electronics factory in northern India's Hapur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The accident happened at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, about 60 km (37 miles) from the capital,

New Delhi, police spokesman Surendra Singh said.

"The firm was registered to manufacture electronic equipment and what chemicals were being used is now being investigated," Singh said.

Industrial accidents are common in India and often blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials. -Reuters









