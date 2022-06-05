Child budget seen crucial for nation's future

With the Corona scare prolonging in country, a significant number of children are being deprived of education. A significant number of them have dropped out. Thousands of people from villages are constantly flocking to the capital Dhaka, where already about 35 lakh people are living in more than 30,000 slums.

These poor and hard-pressed people are unable to educate their children. The number of child labourers in the country is about 69 lakh in addition to millions of street children.

A Child Budget is a kind of budget that is allocated only for the purpose of children's wellbeing in various areas. Without the development of children it is not possible to meet the SDGs by 2030. That's why if the street and disadvantaged children are left out of that budget, the purpose of the inclusive development will be defeated in

the country.

Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, in collaboration with five ministries, had formulated a separate child budget in the 2015-16 financial year to provide overall welfare and security to make them good citizens.

This was undoubtedly a landmark step of the then government. The children's budget, which started in the 2015-16 financial year, has doubled in the 2019-20 fiscal year and at the same time 15 ministries have been added to the process.

But the goal of the then finance minister to allocate 20 per cent of the total national budget for children by 2020 has not been achieved even today. Now is the time to meet that goal and the government should work towards that goal.

Therefore, in order to bring all children, including street children, back into the mainstream of society and turn them into social and state assets, first of all, the concerned ministry of the government should come forward with a practical action plan.

Along with this, the organizations planning activities with children should be chalked out and involved in the implementation of the national plan. In addition, more practical service programmes for the rehabilitation of children need to be expanded.

All children should be brought under education, community schools, slum-centred schools, open street children's schools, especially drop-in centres (DICs), shelters, psychosocial counselling, technical training centres etc. should be set up. And in implementing these activities, various NGOs working with children need to be involved.

According to government research agency BIDS, more than two crore people will become new-poor in the country due to the Corona situation for more than a year. And its direct and indirect effect will raise the number of disadvantaged children, street children and the number of children engaged in labour.

As a result, many children will be left out of the torch of education, and millions of children will be at risk of child labour and child marriage, which will be a major obstacle to our overall development.

Today's children are the future leaders of the country. The richer they will be in physical, mental, health, education, thought and consciousness, the stronger the future of the nation will be. For that we need adequate allocation, a technology-rich modern education system, technology-rich community learning centres and corona-tolerant educational institutions.

Asked about the child budget, Women and Child Ministry Joint Secretary Ferdousi Begum said, "Our ministry is trying its level best to increase this budget for the development of child issues. Besides we also designed a few new projects for the welfare of both women and children of our country.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), distinguished fellow, Dr Mostafizur Rahman said, "The importance of the child budget in Bangladesh is huge. For the long term achievement of Bangladeshi youth it's really needed. Especially programme like mother and child based programme, mid-day meals, and nutrition focused programmes are very important in post-Covid period. So the government needs to ensure the child budget first."









