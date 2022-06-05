Video
Sunday, 5 June, 2022
New global fund invests in nature to shore up climate change fight

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A new international fund backed by wealthy nations aims to invest at least $500 million in protecting nature in developing countries and giving indigenous people a bigger role in conserving their environment and tackling climate change.
The Climate Investment Funds (CIF), one of the world's largest multilateral climate financing instruments, launched its "Nature, People, and Climate" (NPC) programme on Wednesday at a major UN environment conference in Stockholm.
Backed so far by Italy and Sweden, and with a target of raising $500 million by November, the NPC will provide finance and expertise to initiatives that conserve wildlife, plants and forests, promote sustainable agriculture and food supplies, and enable people to cope with rising seas and extreme weather.
"Nature-based solutions help reduce emissions, support communities adapting to a changing climate and protect biodiversity," Matilda Ernkrans, Sweden's international development minister, said in a statement.
Improving conservation and management of natural areas, such as parks, oceans, forests and wildernesses, is seen as crucial to
The debate for Democracy arranged the programme at Film Development Corporation (FDC), Bangladesh.
 Stating that the work of Election Commission is challenging not only in Bangladesh but also in the entire world, the former CEC said fair elections are not possible without political consensus.
"The Election Commission has no role in creating political negotiations. The Election Commission also should not interfere in it. The government and the political parties should reach an agreement on the issue through discussions," he said.
Huda thinks the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) should be used in the elections for checking various irregularities like snatching ballot boxes.
"We have seen how people snatched ballot boxes and cast fake votes. This culture has been stopped by using EVMs... considering the political practices in Bangladesh, I think EVM should be used for at least the next 20 years," he observed.
The ex-CEC also said if people participate in the election in unison braving intimidation and obstacles, no force can suppress them.
Replying to a question, he said, "It is challenging for the Election Commission to conduct polls under a partisan government, but it is possible to overcome this challenge if voters can come to the polling stations freely."
Huda also bemoaned that it was uncomfortable for him as hundred percent votes were cast at some polling stations and some MPs were elected unopposed during his tenure as the Chief Election Commissioner. "Because we can't take any action after the presiding officer announces the results. Only then the court can resolve the issue."     -UNB


