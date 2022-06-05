Nature-based solution most effective for environment: Research



Phulmoni, an indigenous woman in front of her organic vegetables garden, in Mahali village, Tanore upazila in Rajshahi district. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, Bangladesh's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) has also tailored a comprehensive design of adaptive methods that also greatly appreciate the nature-based solutions as an adaptation.

The essence of their messages indicates that Mother Nature is the best bet from where people had learned many things including their survival skills. So humans must

ensure the safety of nature for their existence.

A group of marginal farmers in various parts of Bangladesh have already started nature based family farming to cultivate different vegetables without using chemical pesticides in every inch of their land during the Covid-pandemic lockdown on March 2020.

However, The Daily Observer has paid a door to door visit to these marginal poor farmers' lands to know how this tool of nature based solutions brought a new dimension of sustainability both in terms of health of people and the soil as well.

The main aim of the research was to find out how these farmers in different districts including Satkhira, Netrokona, Rajshahi, and Manikgong altered the commercial trend of purchasing hybrid seeds and harmful chemicals; how they exchanged diverse vegetables and local crop seeds with each other, the positive role of women in farming with regards to uncultivated foods such as vegetables and medicinal plants.

The focus of the finding is also if they gain financial and social recognition for their contribution to protect biodiversity, eco-system conservation and restoration, safeguarding indigenous land, local knowledge, supporting cultural continuity and helping sustainable development by using different techniques of nature based solutions.

Siddiqur Rahman, 62, a farmer in Durgasram village of Atpara Upazila, Netrokona district, used natural fertilizers such as cow-dung, ashes, rotten leaves and weeds to cultivate diversified vegetables and fruits during Covid-lockdown.

Talking to the Daily Observer he said, his organic method of farming has helped to keep intact the quality of the soil and also ensures the health of his family members.

"My family consists of 11 members and none of them have suffered from Covid-19," he said.

He cultivates these agro-organic vegetables in a small plot of land in different seasons while his sons and daughters- in -law were engaged in other practices including fish farming and livestock.

His seasonal vegetables and crops include brinjal, potato, beans, red spinach, amaranth, pumpkin, bitter guard, Tinduri, ladies finger, green banana, paddy, jute, wheat and many others.

"My sons were busy in fish farming while other women raised livestock, hens, ducks and cows. It has helped a lot to provide adequate nutrition for my family during Covid lockdown," he added.

Alpona Rani Mistri, 45, a rural innovative farmer and also a local trainer of seed preservation, is living in a village called Dhumghat of Iswaripur union, under Shyamnagar upazilla in Satkhira district, the extreme saline prone area in Bangladesh badly impacted due to climate change.

Alpona, who has studied up to class five (grade five), has successfully cultivated various kinds of vegetables by using organic fertilizers and traditional adaptive methods despite all the odds.

Her immense contribution of seed and medicinal plants distribution to her community during Covid lockdown played an important role.

"People must realize the bad impact of chemicals and should follow some sustainable practices. We have to disseminate this indigenous knowledge among our people and inspire them to use organic fertilizers," she added.

People need to preserve seeds because we don't know when we would face the same Covid-kind of consequences, she added.

However, she was also awarded a national medal Bangabandhu Krishi Padak for her outstanding contribution in agriculture.

Sultana Khatun, 30, a female farmer and an entrepreneur in Bilnapal Para village of Darshanpara union, Rajshahi district cultivates varieties of vegetables by using natural organic fertilizers.

A bachelor's degree holder Sultana, is a model of a female organic farmer in her village, due to her transformational method of agro farming practices.

Then her seed bank played an important role in distributing seeds to the local farmers to cultivate vegetables and also medicinal trees to ensure their nutrition and food security during Covid lockdown when all local shops were closed.

"Besides I also have taught about 120 women how to make and use organic fertilizers to cultivate vegetables and fruits and use every inch of land. I am also having a seed bank with 100 varieties of vegetables," she said.

She also claimed that none of her neighbours were affected by Covid due to consuming organic foods and medicinal trees including tulshi, satomuli, thankuni, jaba, pathorkuchi, and neem.

Hajera Begum, 48, a marginal farmer, in Nobogram village of Balodhara Union, in Manikgonj district, said that she used special traditional measures like vermicompost in her land during Covid outbreak.

"I totally refrained myself from using harmful chemicals," she said.

In her garden, various local fruits including mango, black berry, jack fruits, guava, pomelo, spondias mombin, papaya, coconut, star fruit, pomegranate etc are growing.

However, she also prepares vermi-compost and has a meeting with other local women to make them aware of the importance of organic farming.

However, a new international fund backed by wealthy nations aims to invest at least $500 million in protecting nature in developing countries and giving indigenous people a bigger role in conserving their environment and tackling climate change.

Backed by Italy and Sweden, and with a target of raising $500 million by November, the NPC will provide finance and expertise to initiatives that conserve wildlife, plants and forests, promote sustainable agriculture and food supplies, and enable people to cope with rising seas and extreme weather.

Earlier this year, international green groups called on the world's richest nations to provide at least $60 billion a year to protect and restore biodiversity in developing countries.

Famous community- led biodiversity conservation researcher Paval Partha said that an action of protecting nature is very much needed because human being is an integral part and have a harmonic relationship with Mother Nature.

"Nature-based solution is a rhythm to protect our planet and combat the impact of climate change," he said

He also noted that such a trend of family farming and support among farmers creates again an interdependence between marginal farmers.

"Such farming like seeds exchange among farmers was common practice just two decades ago. Now it is not seen since the domination of companies in the market that supplies agriculture materials including varieties of seeds on the commercial basis," he said.

However, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak said that National Adaptation Plan (NAP) has included various adaptive methods collected from four rural parts of Bangladesh considering various natural calamities in four areas of Bangladesh including south-western coastal region, north-eastern Haor region, north-western Barind region, and Chittagong Hill Tracts.

"There is no alternative but adaptive measures are the safeguard for the survival of humanity and this planet. Realising this fact, the government disseminates various indigenous knowledge following nature based solutions," he said.

Shahidul Rashid Bhuiya, Professor, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Sher-e-Bangla Krishi University, said that there is no doubt about the nutritious and ecological value of organic food which is considered as one of natural ways of farming.

"Cultivating organic food is surely a healthier phenomenon. But to follow the proper manner of such cultivation is not an easy task. We need to focus different areas to ensure a holistic approach of organic farming," he said.











