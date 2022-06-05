Video
Next election sans BNP won't be acceptable: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Saturday said the next general election will not be acceptable without the participation of BNP, one of the major parties in the country.
Speaking at a shadow parliament debate competition programme, he also said it is the responsibility of the ruling Awami League to ensure BNP's participation in the polls.
"I think the next election will not be acceptable if BNP does not participate in it as BNP is a very big political party," he said.
Huda, however, urged BNP to take part in the election as he thinks no problem can be solved by boycotting the election. "You should sit in talks and discuss how you will go to the polls."
