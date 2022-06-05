

Victim spills beans about errant cop

The Inspector was identified as Manikul Islam Manik (BP No. 7804099137). According to sources, the list of Manik's scandal involving women is very long. Expatriate brides and members of influential families in Sylhet have also been victims of his cheatings.

An expatriate victim, filed a complaint to the Home Minister and the Inspector General of Police (IGP). During recording of her statement, 'the victim cried while mentioning that she was violently raped by the dreadful criminal (Manik), who deceived her by showing a fake family, providing fake information and fake

certificates. Besides, drug and stolen car business was his source of illicit income,' according to police sources.

Although he was actively involved with thieves' syndicate, he somehow remained incognito. In the long search by the Daily Observer, a host of sensational information of the demented Manik has come up. Manik was suspended and attached to the Barisal Police Lines after finding out the truth of the allegations of the expatriate victim.

Abdul Hakim, elder brother of the expatriate victim, told this correspondent that his sister could not bear the deception of Inspector Manik. I could not have imagined that a person could cheat in this way by a member of the police.

According to sources at the Police Headquarters, several teams are working to investigate the allegations against Manikul Islam. He also applied for a student visa to go to Canada in 2012 with job information in an organization called 'sim.com' while he was in the post of SI of DB police in Habiganj.

During the time, he also forged certificates in the name of various educational institutions including Dhaka University. Under the secret surveillance of the immigration police at the Canadian Visa Centre in Singapore, the issue of submitting fake certificates of various educational qualifications including Dhaka University came up. Since then, Manikul Islam has been blacklisted by the Canadian Visa Centre in Singapore.

In 2015, Manik applied to go to Canada with 11 members of his family. He had twice before been denied visa. In the overall data presented in the application, Manik concealed the fact that he had twice been refused entry to Canada which was intriguing to the Canadian immigration officers.

After receiving such indications, the Canadian Immigration Police placed Manikul Islam under surveillance with a red mark. An investigation of the Canadian Visa Centre in Singapore found evidence of forgery.

The members of the investigation committee formed by the police headquarters went to Dhaka University to find out about the complaint lodged with the IGP. At that time it was found that none of these certificates were issued in the name of Manik.

The list of defamation of women is so long even where the wives of the senior police officers of the same department have not escaped from the evil eye of the rogue, Manik.

Elma, the ex-wife of former Additional Superintendent of Police Md Selim of Bainachang Circle in Habiganj, lodged a complaint with the DIG of Sylhet Range and the office of the Dhaka IGP alleging that the characterless lustful Manik was the main cause for the breakup of her family.

The recorded phone conversations of the Officer-in-Charge of the Detective Branch of police have reached the Daily Observer, where the OC is heard saying that the police department's vicious worm Manik has raped at least a hundred girls inside and outside of the department. Manik always has tried to silence his victims from making allegation against him, the OC added.

'According to the audio record, it is learned that while Manikul Islam was in Habiganj, three police officers, Mohammad Ullah (former SP, Habiganj), Mohammed Selim (Add SP, Bainachang Circle) and Md Rabiul Islam (Add SP, Habiganj Sadar) gave patronage and allowed Manik to do whatever he wanted.

According to the document, Yusuf Ali, a businessman from Chunarughat in Habiganj, had lodged a written complaint to the former SP Mohammad Ullah against Manikul Islam for allegedly having illicit relations with his wife.

While in Sirajganj, Manik also established relations with the wife of a municipal councillor. That issue was however settled. He also tried to rape a physiotherapist in Sylhet. The victim's family also broke up following the incident.

The physiotherapist has also filed a case in the Sylhet's Women and Child Repression Tribunal. The case is now being investigated by Balaganj Upazila Education Officer Sharif Niyamat Ullah. Manik also molested a nurse of an autonomous organization Chader Hashi Clinic in Habiganj. She (the nurse) did not make any complaint for fear of public embarrassment.

Manikul Islam's home is in Srimantapur village of Godagari upazila of Rajshahi District. He is the son of Abul Kashem and Fatema Begum. Manikul Islam joined the police service as Sub Inspector (unarmed) on November 1 in 2004. He got the job under the tutelage of the former BNP minister Aminul Islam of Rajshahi.

According to the investigation, the top police officials have found evidence of 13 serious allegations against Manikul Islam in his 17 years of service. Meanwhile, he has been reprimanded 13 times.

Inspector (suspended) Manikul Islam was contacted on a personal mobile phone but he did not answer. He was later sent a text message summarizing the allegations against him.











