latest
Home Front Page

World Environment Day today

President, PM wish success of the day

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The World Environment Day, 2022 will be celebrated in the country as elsewhere around the world today with a view to creating mass awareness for conservation of nature and environment.
This year's theme of the day is 'Only One Earth: Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature'.
Different government and non-government
organisations (NGOs) as well as educational institutions have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion of the day, wishing success of all programmes of the day.
In his message, the President said there is no alternative to build a close relation with the nature and environment for the existence of mankind in the world.    -BSS


