57,585 to perform Hajj this year

After two years of break due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the foreign pilgrims including the Bangladeshis have started reaching Saudi Arabia as the country decided to arrange this year's Hajj with around 10 lakh pilgrims instead of around 22 lakh Hajj pilgrims every year.

Of them, 57,585 Hajj pilgrims will be from Bangladesh, the fourth

largest number of pilgrims. The first Hajj flight, carrying 419 pilgrims, from Bangladesh is scheduled to depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for Saudi Arabia at 7:15pm on June 5.









