People pant in volatile kitchen market

The price of rice is increasing abnormally in the peak season of Boro paddy. Earlier, when the Boro season came, the price of rice started declining. But this normal picture of the market has changed over the last couple of years. Not only in the capital, but also in the villages, the common people are in trouble as price of all types of rice have gone up in the market since the beginning of this month.

According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a state-owned marketing agency, the market price of fine rice has risen by 5.38 per cent in a week. The price of medium rice has increased by 3.92 per cent and the price of coarse rice has increased by 1.59 per cent. Meanwhile, the issue of rising rice prices even in the peak season was also discussed in the cabinet meeting on Monday. It directed to take immediate action against the rice hoarders.

In this context, the administration has taken to the field. From Tuesday, the Department of Consumer Rights raided various markets in the capital.

Besides, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has warned to take strict action against those who destabilize the rice market.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found that at present per kg coarse rice is selling at Tk 52 to Tk 54 in the retail market while the fine rice at Tk 65 to Tk 72. Good quality fine (Nazirshail and Jirashail) rice is selling at Tk 78 to Tk 80.

According to the market price of TCB and the Department of Agricultural Marketing, the price of all types of rice has gone up by Tk 7 per kg in the last one week. The price of fine rice has increased the most.

Kawran Bazar Janata Rice Agency proprietor Abu Osman told the Daily Observer that the price of medium and fine rice has

gone up from Tk 100 to Tk 300 per bag (50 kg) in the last one week.

He said the mill owners only used the excuse of increasing the price of paddy. In fact, this is not the main reason. Rice crisis has been created in the market due to some stockiests. Mill owners manipulate prices.

Meanwhile, the price of garlic is increasing by leaps and bounds. Garlic prices have doubled in three weeks. Buyers now have to pay up to Tk 200 to buy 1 kg of imported garlic. The price of onion has decreased a bit.

On the other hand, all kinds of vegetables are selling at high prices. However, the price of eggplant and barbati has come down a bit in a week.

Fish is being sold at high prices like before. Although the prices of most of the fish remained unchanged during the week, the prices of hilsa increased slightly.

Nazrul Islam, a private service holder told the Daily Observer, "Many middle class people like me are not in a position to buy meat and local chickens."

Fish trader said, 'Pangas fish is selling at Tk 140 to Tk 150 per kg.

Fish seller Sarwar Hossain said, 'The price of large hilsa weighing 1 kg 600 gm is Tk 2,000 to Tk 2,200. Katla is being sold at Tk 250 per kg, Mrigel also Tk 250, Pabda Tk 500, Shing Tk 500, Shoal Tk 600, Koi Tk 180 to Tk 160.

Potato price has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg over the past few days, according to traders. On Saturday, per kg potato was sold at Tk 25 to Tk 30. It was Tk 20 just three days ago. Anisur Rahman, a trader in the Segun Bagcha kitchen market, said they were selling potatoes at an increased rate because the prices also went up by Tk 5 to Tk 10 in the wholesale market.

Traders are selling one kg of carrots at Tk 150 to Tk 160. The price of tomatoes has also increased in a week. One kg of tomatoes is selling at Tk 70 to Tk 80, yard long bean at Tk 60 per kg, eggplant at Tk 50 per kg, papaya Tk 40, pointed gourd, orka, luffa, snake gourd all at Tk 50 per kg.

Green chilies sold for Tk 120 to Tk 140 a kilogram on the day.

The price of eggs remained high over the week and it sold for Tk 40 to Tk 42 a hali (four pieces) on the day. The prices of red lentil also remained high over the week in the city markets.

The coarse variety of red lentil sold for Tk 105 to Tk 110 a kilogram and the medium-quality variety for Tk 120 to Tk 125 a kilogram. The fine variety sold for Tk 130 a kilogram on the day.

Golam Rahman, President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said, "Everyone's back is against the wall. Those who go to the market and feel helpless, all of them have to be vocal. Otherwise the government will not listen.









