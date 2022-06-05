AL brings protest rally in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, June 4: Netrakona district Awami League (AL) and its front organisations including Awami Jubo League and Chhatra League brought out a series of protest processions here on Saturday denouncing the death threat against AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to the party sources, the protest processions were brought out in the district town as part of the countrywide protest programme called by the AL to denounce the death threat issued by BNP against its President Sheikh Hasina. -BSS