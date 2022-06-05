Woman killed ‘by brother-in-law’ in city

A 32-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her brother-in-law over land dispute in the city's Shyampur area on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nazma Begum, wife of Abul Kashem, resident of Shayampur.

Md Sentu, brother-in-law of Nazma, hit Nazma with a sharp weapon while she was busy in her household work in the kitchen, leaving her injured, said family members.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said doctors declared Nazma dead when she was brought here around 10:24 am. -UNB









