Woman killed ‘by brother-in-law’ in city

Published : Sunday, 5 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 383

A 32-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her brother-in-law over land dispute in the city's Shyampur area on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Nazma Begum, wife of Abul Kashem, resident of Shayampur.
Md Sentu, brother-in-law of Nazma, hit Nazma with a sharp weapon while she was busy in her household work in the kitchen, leaving her injured, said family members.
Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said doctors declared Nazma dead when she was brought here around 10:24 am.    -UNB


