Differently abled people should not be mocked: Speakers

Speakers at a programme urged the countrymen not to giggle at the differently abled people. They should not be neglected as they have the same dignity and respect that other people have.

The speakers made urge at a discussion and views exchange meeting on human rights of the hearing-impaired people marking the biennial council-2022 of the Deaf Council of Bangladesh held at Central Kachi-Kanchar Mela in Segunbagicha of the capital on Friday.

Deaf Human Rights Welfare Organisation arranged the programme with the support of Bangladesh Journalists Rights Forum (BJRF). Presided over by founder of Deaf Council of Bangladesh Jakir Hossain, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former media advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and editor of the Daily Observer, spoke as the chief guest.

Among others, President of BJRF heroic freedom fighter Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, also Editor of Bangladesh News, and Director (Institution) of Department of Social Services Mohammad Kamrul Islam Chowdhury spoke the event moderated by the Ataur Rahman, president of the Deaf Council of Bangladesh.

Iqbal Sobhan has said the impaired people are not less important than others in the society. The section 19(1) of the constitution made after the independence of our country has ensured the rights of the differently abled people, a Deaf Council press release said.

He thinks that those who have good health have the responsibility to make the impaired people happy. Kamrul Islam has said that many times, the differently abled people are mocked that is hatred and punishable offense. He has urged the countrymen not to be laugh at such people.









