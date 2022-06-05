5 cheat-gang members held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 4: Members of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested five people, including two female, on charges of their involvement in cheating people in the city on Friday night.

According to police sources, the arrested were identified as Muhammad Monir, 27, Kabir Hossain, 33, Muhammad Munna, 33, and his wife Hanifa Khatun, 31, and Farida Begum, 40.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted separate raids in Dingadoba area under Rajpara Police Station and arrested them. Police also seized Taka 10,000 and five mobile phones from their possession. -BSS









