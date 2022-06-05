CMF provides financial support to 35 patients

Bangladesh Cancer Mission Foundation (CMF) has provided financial assistance to 35 cancer patients. During this time the organization distributed summer fruits among them.

A programme was held at Shaheed Dr Milton Hall, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Saturday.

Justice Md Nuruzzaman, in his speech as the chief guest, said, "Bangladesh Cancer Mission Foundation has been conducting various humanitarian activities for cancer patients. Providing financial assistance to these 35 cancer patients is also a part of it. He also thanked the leaders of the foundation for this great work."

Speaking as a special guest on the occasion, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken initiative to build eight specialized cancer hospitals in eight Divisions of the country to further expand the scope of medical services for cancer patients. BSMMU also has advanced treatment for cancer patients."













