Baitul Mukarram to get digital library named after Bangabandhu



Members of the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram Musulli Committee offer special prayers seeking welfare of Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir and his family members recently. photo: observer

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, also Chief Adviser of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Musulli Committee, came up with the announcement recently.

He was addressing a view exchange meeting with the Musulli committee at his residence at Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital, a press release of the committee of devotees said.

Besides, he promised to send 100 insolvent people to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah Hajj this year.

Baitul Mukarram, National Mosque of Bangladesh, has had a capacity to accommodate 30,000 worshipers together. However, the mosque sees jamaat (congregation) of 40,000 worshipers during Jummah prayers on Friday.

Baitul Mukarram is yet to have a good library although it has housed several offices including one of the Islamic Foundation. The Musulli Committee raised a demand for a library which was accepted by Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

Bashundhara Group Managing Director said he will construct the digital library in Baitul Mukarram subject to permission of the Islamic Foundation.

The committee members hailed the announcement and tendered thanks to Anvir. They also offered special prayers seeking welfare of Bashundhara Group MD and his family members.









