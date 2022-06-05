Paralysed man burnt alive in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 4: A paralysed man died in a devastating fire at his father-in-law's residence under ward no-9 in Hathazari municipality area of the district on Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Md Forkan, 46, son of Md Ali, hailed from Nangolmora village under the upazila.

Mohammad Shahjahan, senior station officer of Hathazari Fire Service and Civil Defence, told journalists that the fire originated from an electric short-circuit around 5.30am and engulfed the whole house where Forkan got trapped and burnt to death.

"Five days ago, my younger brother got married and he came our residence to attend the wedding ceremony," said Forkan's another brother-in-law Manju.

Forkan's body was sent for autopsy, the Fire Service official said.

Being informed, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after two-hour frantic efforts, he said, adding: "The damages or loss in the fire were estimated at about Taka 12 lakh." -BSS









